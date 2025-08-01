Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 69,131 Units in July 2025

Tata Motors recorded total sales of 69,131 units in July 2025, a 4 per cent decline compared to 71,996 units sold in the same month last year. This includes both domestic and international markets across commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

In the domestic market, Tata Motors sold 65,953 units, down by six per cent year-on-year. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles (EVs), totalled 40,175 units, a drop of 11 per cent compared to July 2024. Domestic PV sales stood at 39,521 units, marking a 12 per cent decline. However, exports grew significantly with 654 units shipped, reflecting a 186 per cent increase year-on-year.

EV sales reached 7,124 units in July 2025, up 42 percent from the same period last year. This marks Tata Motors’ highest-ever monthly EV sales and highlights the growing contribution of zero-emission vehicles to its portfolio.

Tata