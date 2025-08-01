    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 69,131 Units in July 2025

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 01 August 2025,16:04 PM IST

            Tata Motors recorded total sales of 69,131 units in July 2025, a 4 per cent decline compared to 71,996 units sold in the same month last year. This includes both domestic and international markets across commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

            In the domestic market, Tata Motors sold 65,953 units, down by six per cent year-on-year. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including electric vehicles (EVs), totalled 40,175 units, a drop of 11 per cent compared to July 2024. Domestic PV sales stood at 39,521 units, marking a 12 per cent decline. However, exports grew significantly with 654 units shipped, reflecting a 186 per cent increase year-on-year.

            EV sales reached 7,124 units in July 2025, up 42 percent from the same period last year. This marks Tata Motors’ highest-ever monthly EV sales and highlights the growing contribution of zero-emission vehicles to its portfolio.

            Tata

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volvo Launches Refreshed XC60 in India at Rs. 71.90 Lakh

            Volvo Launches Refreshed XC60 in India at Rs. 71.90 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/02/2025 21:11:13

            Volvo Car India has launched the updated XC60 at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 71.90 lakh. The refreshed model, brings notable upgrades in design, comfort, technology, and safety.

            JSW MG India Sees 46 per cent Growth in Sales in July 2025

            JSW MG India Sees 46 per cent Growth in Sales in July 2025

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/02/2025 20:58:15

            JSW MG Motor India reported its highest monthly sales for the year in July 2025, with 6,678 units sold. This marks a 46 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 4,575 units sold in July 2024.

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 69,131 Units in July 2025

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 69,131 Units in July 2025

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/01/2025 16:04:11

            Tata Motors recorded total sales of 69,131 units in July 2025, a 4 per cent decline compared to 71,996 units sold in the same month last year. This includes both domestic and international markets across commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

            Updated Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing in India

            Updated Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/31/2025 17:18:24

            Volkswagen’s mid-size SUV, the Taigun facelift, has been recently spotted undergoing road tests in India, signalling an imminent launch. The update focuses on visual enhancements while retaining existing mechanicals.

            BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing in India

            BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing in India

            By Jay Shah07/30/2025 14:54:00

            A test mule of the BYD Atto 2 electric SUV was recently spotted on Indian roads, signalling a likely launch in India in the near future. Positioned below the Atto 3, this model will be the most affordable BYD.

            Volvo EX30 Spotted in India Ahead of August Launch

            Volvo EX30 Spotted in India Ahead of August Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/30/2025 12:21:12

            A camouflaged Volvo EX30, the brand’s newest compact electric SUV, has been spotted testing on the Jaipur–Delhi highway, indicating that its India debut is just weeks away.

            Mahindra BE 6 Adds New Pack Three Variants with 59 kWh and 79 kWh Batteries

            Mahindra BE 6 Adds New Pack Three Variants with 59 kWh and 79 kWh Batteries

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/30/2025 11:14:29

            Mahindra has expanded the BE 6 electric SUV lineup with two newly homologated variants - Pack Three B59 (with the 59 kWh battery) and Pack Three Select B79 (with larger 79 kWh pack)

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.34 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

            ₹ 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra New Bolero

            Mahindra New Bolero

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 71.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 75.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

            ₹ 46.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars