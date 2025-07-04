Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 2.1 Lakh Units in Q1 FY2025-26

Tata Motors has reported total sales of 2,10,415 units across domestic and international markets in the first quarter of FY26, marking a year-on-year decline of 8 per cent compared to 2,29,891 units in Q1 FY25.

Passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, declined by 10 per cent to 1,24,809 units in Q1 FY26. Domestic sales fell 15 per cent in June to 37,083 units. However, electric vehicle sales saw a 12 per cent growth in June, driven by new product introductions and rising customer interest. The carmaker sold 16,231 EVs in Q1, showing strong momentum in the latter part of the quarter.

Tata also noted positive market response to recently launched models like the Altroz and the Harrier EV. The company expects its new offerings, combined with favourable monsoon forecasts and infrastructure growth, to support sales recovery in the coming months.

