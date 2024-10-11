Tata Motors patents new terrain mode dial

Tata Motors has patented a new terrain mode dial for its future cars. The patented design reveals different modes such as Sand, Snow, Gravel, and Custom mode will debut with Harrier EV and is mostly likely to come with 4x4 configuration.

Currently, Tata SUVs are offered with both drive and terrain modes. The drive mode includes Economy, City, and Sport. Meanwhile, the terrain mode comprises Normal, Rough, and Wet. Presently, the Harrier and Safari SUVs are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. Meanwhile, the Nexon and Curvv are available with petrol and diesel powertrains.

The Harrier EV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo and will make its market debut in early 2025.

