Tata Motors Organises Free Monsoon Check-up Camp

As a part of an enhanced ownership experience, Tata Motors has rolled out a free Monsoon Check-up camp. Extensive across 500 cities and 1,090 workshops, the camp started on 6 June, 2025, and will end on 20 June, 2025.

Targeted at improving vehicle performance in wet conditions, the check-up covers 30 critical inspection points and EV-specific diagnostics. A few offers are also introduced, which include a car top wash and discounts on spares, engine oil, accessories, and labour charges. Prospective buyers can also check their existing cars’ valuation, coupled with special discounts on Tata cars.

This camp takes a customer-centric approach, thus enhancing the ownership experience. We encourage customers to visit the nearest authorised Tata workshop to have fault points, if any, mitigated.

