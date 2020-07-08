Tata Motors offers six-month EMI relaxation on Tiago, Nexon and Altroz

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 08 July 2020, 16:56 PM

In an effort to boost sales amid the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tata Motors is offering attractive financing options on the Tiago, Nexon and Altroz . Customers can make zero down payment and avail six-month relaxation on EMIs, however, the applicable interest needs to be serviced monthly. Moreover, the customers can avail up to 100 per cent on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years. This offer is available through a partnership with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB).

Additionally, Tata Motors is also offering affordable, step-up EMIs on long tenure loans of up to eight-years through its association with multiple financing partners. For just Rs 5,555/- as starting EMI, customers can buy Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz. The Nexon SUV and Tiago hatchback are also available for EMIs starting at Rs 7,499 and Rs 4,999, respectively.

Potential customers can learn more about the offers and car buying options at the nearest dealership or official website. Moreover, customers can also enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option via the recently launched ‘Click to drive’. The company is also offering test drives at customer’s preferred location with a dealer staff member seated in the rear seat to avoid physical contact in the ongoing pandemic crisis.