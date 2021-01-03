Tata Motors logs 84 per cent sales growth in December 2020

Jay Shah Sunday 03 January 2021, 07:34 AM

Tata Motors has recorded a total cumulative domestic sale of 53,430 units in the month of December 2020. The figures rose 21 per cent higher when compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in the same period last year.

The total sales are broadly divided into Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles category. Speaking of the Passenger Vehicles segment, the company retailed 23,545 units in the previous month as against 12,785 units sold in December last year. The numbers stood at 68,803 units for Q3 FY21 which is a significant 89 per cent rise than Q3 FY20’s 36,354 units. The Nexon EV also registered 418 units sales in December 2020.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “The PV industry continued to grow robustly in Q3FY21, owing to pent up demand, strong festive season and shift towards personal mobility. Tata Motors PV Business has been witnessing strong response for its ‘New Forever’ range, which is being supported by continuous ramp up of supplies. In Q3FY21, PV business posted a growth of 89% as compared to Q3FY20- highest ever sales in last 33 quarters. For Dec’20, wholesale were higher by 84%, compared to Dec’19. Retail sales was 18% higher than wholesale for the month and pipeline inventory remains thin. We are continuing to debottleneck the supply chain and ramp up our output to meet the increased demand while addressing the availability of electronic components. With the growing popularity of Nexon EV, the company also posted an impressive sale in EVs with highest-ever quarter wholesale of 1,253 units in Q3FY21 and 418 units in Dec’20.”

In the Commercial Vehicles category, the total sales including the export figures were 32,869 units in December which has dropped by five per cent as compared to the records in December 2019. However, Tata says that sales have improved drastically by 48 per cent over the previous Q2 FY21.