Tata Motors Launches the New Sierra in India at Rs 11.49 Lakh

Tata Motors has officially launched the Sierra in India with an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.49 lakh. The SUV is offered in four main variants, with three powertrain options and six colour choices. Bookings open on 16 December, and deliveries are expected to begin from 15 January, 2026.

Under the bonnet, Tata offers a 1.5-litre GDi turbo-petrol engine producing 158bhp and 255Nm, which is paired exclusively with a six-speed automatic gearbox. There’s also a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit delivering 105bhp and 145Nm, available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. For diesel buyers, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel developing 116bhp and 260Nm is on offer with both six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT options.

On the inside, the Sierra’s cabin draws inspiration from the Curvv, but upgrades several elements for a premium feel. Features include a triple-screen layout, 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar, heads-up display, and a redesigned centre console. Additional equipment comprises dual-zone climate control, connected-car tech, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered and ventilated front seats, and six airbags as standard. The SUV measures around 4.6 metres in length with a 2.7-metre wheelbase.

On the exterior, the Sierra retains a boxy and purposeful silhouette, the kind that helped the original nameplate make its mark. Highlights include an Alpine-style glass roof, 19-inch alloy wheels, full-LED lighting and a redesigned Tata signature grille. Buyers can choose from six exterior paint schemes and three interior trim options.

