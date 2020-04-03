Tata Motors launches Nexon XZ Plus S variants; prices start at Rs 10.10 lakh

author image Aditya Nadkarni
Friday 03 April 2020, 22:01 PM

The Tata Nexon XZ Plus variants have been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The new variant is available in eight trims across petrol, diesel and automatic options.

When compared with the XZ Plus (O) variant, the Tata Nexon XZ Plus S misses out on features such as steering mounted controls, voice control, live vehicle diagnostics, valet mode, vehicle live location and geo-fencing and trip analytics.

The Tata Nexon XZ Plus S is positioned between the XZ Plus and XZ Plus (O) variants. In addition to the features offered on the XZ Plus, the XZ Plus S comes equipped with leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), electric sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers and cruise control.

