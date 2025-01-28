Tata Motors launches Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition in India

After a showcase at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Tata Motors has introduced the Red Dark Edition in the Nexon CNG range, with prices starting at 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants, namely Fearless+ PS, Creative+ PS, and Creative+ S.

Compared to the standard offerings, the Red Dark Edition in the Nexon CNG gets a Carbon Black paint, red accents all around, Piano Black inserts on the inside, red stitching, and red leatherette upholstery. Key features include a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and an LED light package.

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine sending power to the wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The power output in CNG mode stands at 98bhp and 115Nm of torque. The brand claims a mileage of 17.44km/kg in CNG mode.

