    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Motors launches Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition in India

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 28 January 2025,13:57 PM IST

            After a showcase at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Tata Motors has introduced the Red Dark Edition in the Nexon CNG range, with prices starting at 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants, namely Fearless+ PS, Creative+ PS, and Creative+ S.

            Tata Nexon Right Rear Three Quarter

            Compared to the standard offerings, the Red Dark Edition in the Nexon CNG gets a Carbon Black paint, red accents all around, Piano Black inserts on the inside, red stitching, and red leatherette upholstery. Key features include a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and an LED light package.

            Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

            Under the hood, the Tata Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine sending power to the wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The power output in CNG mode stands at 98bhp and 115Nm of torque. The brand claims a mileage of 17.44km/kg in CNG mode.

            Tata Nexon
            TataNexon ₹ 8.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Nexon | Nexon

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Audi RSQ8 facelift bookings now open

            Audi RSQ8 facelift bookings now open

            By Desirazu Venkat01/28/2025 14:27:23

            The Audi RS Q8 will be launched in India on 17 February

            Tata Motors launches Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition in India

            Tata Motors launches Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/28/2025 13:57:00

            The new offering is available in three variants.

            MG Windsor prices hiked

            MG Windsor prices hiked

            By Desirazu Venkat01/27/2025 18:01:23

            The price hike is up to Rs. 50000 for the MG Windsor EV

            Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin today

            Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin today

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/27/2025 13:18:04

            The SUV is priced from Rs. 7.89 lakh onwards.

            Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Jay Shah01/27/2025 09:51:07

            Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel supporting 100% ethanol blend fuel showcased at the recently held Auto Expo 2025.

            Audi RSQ8 facelift set for India debut on 17 February

            Audi RSQ8 facelift set for India debut on 17 February

            By Desirazu Venkat01/27/2025 09:29:16

            The updated Audi RSQ8 will be launched in India on 17 February.

            Kia Syros claimed mileage revealed

            Kia Syros claimed mileage revealed

            By Desirazu Venkat01/25/2025 16:37:26

            Kia India has revealed the ARAI-claimed mileage of the Syros compact SUV.

            Featured Cars

            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            ₹ 2.20 - 2.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Volvo EX90

            Volvo EX90

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Enyaq

            Skoda Enyaq

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Lotus Emeya

            Lotus Emeya

            ₹ 2.34 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emira

            Lotus Emira

            ₹ 3.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3

            BMW X3

            ₹ 75.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars