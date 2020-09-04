Tata Motors launches Harrier XT Plus in India at Rs 16.99 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 04 September 2020, 11:23 AM

The Tata Harrier XT Plus variant has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex- showroom, Delhi). The prices will be hiked from 1 October 2020. The introductory prices will be valid for all bookings made in September 2020 and deliveries until 31 December, 2020.

Commenting on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “In line with our New Forever philosophy of continuously updating our product range with new products and features, we are delighted to introduce the latest variant of our flagship SUV, the Harrier XT Plus. Since its launch, the Harrier has been loved by customers & the industry experts with its stunning design and exhilarating performance. We are confident that the introduction of the XT Plus variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Tata Harrier by giving customers an option to experience a premium feature like the panoramic sunroof at an extremely attractive price.”

Tata Harrier XT Plus with panoramic sunroof

Feature highlights of the Tata Harrier XT Plus variant include a panoramic sunroof, projector headlamps, dual function LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers and four tweeters, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, push-button start, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers. The model is equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, ESP, fog lamps, and a reverse parking camera.

The new Tata Harrier XT Plus is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kyrotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a six-speed manual transmission.