Tata Motors launches a new ad for Ramadan; strives to spread joy

Santosh Nair Friday 16 April 2021, 09:43 AM

Tata Motors has announced the launch of its new marketing campaign on the occasion of the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Titled #CelebratingGoodness with Tata Motors, the commercial endeavours to instill optimism and provide solace, especially during these challenging and tough times, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ad encourages spreading cheerfulness and delight through #NekiHiDariya, the path of righteousness and good deeds, which is keeping with the true spirit of Ramadan.

The ad depicts a group of employees working selflessly to ensure that their employer doesn’t miss breaking his fast or better known as ‘Iftar’ due to his car breakdown. Overwhelmed by their gesture, the employer heartily invites his employees to his residence for them to break the Ramadan fast together, while they celebrate over the dinner table. The ad highlights the spirit of compassion, benevolence, and equality within everyone, across all nationalities and races.

AD video

Speaking on the launch of the ad, Mr. Rudrarup Maitra, VP, International Business, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, "Ramadan is an important period for Tata Motors customers worldwide, and every year during this auspicious period, Tata Motors shares a beautiful message on the human spirit that binds us all together and connects us through our aspirations. This year, Tata Motors celebrates this everlasting human spirit of helping and inspiring each other through this beautiful film and shows that the spirit of Ramadan is experienced best when it is celebrated together.”