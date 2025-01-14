    Recently Viewed
            Tata Motors launches 2025 Tigor; prices start at Rs. 6 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 14 January 2025,14:46 PM IST

            The 2025 Tata Tigor has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing car, the MY25 version gets design revisions and new features, while the specs remain unchanged.

            Tata Tigor Left Front Three Quarter

            On the outside, the only changes to the 2025 Tata Tigor are a fresh 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a new grille. The update to the interior is more detailed though. It features USB Type-C charging ports, 360-degree camera, TPMS, climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically foldable ORVMs, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Furthermore, it is equipped with a new two-spoke steering wheel, front armrests, and a digital instrument cluster.

            Tata Tigor Front Row Seats

            Under the hood, the new Tigor is powered by a 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine that develops 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. Transmission options include five-speed manual and AMT units. Also up for offer is a CNG version with an output of 72bhp and 95Nm. Key rivals to the Tigor include the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and the Honda Amaze.

            Tata Tigor
            TataTigor ₹ 6.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tigor | Tata Tigor

