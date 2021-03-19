Tata Motors introduces the Magic Express Ambulance

Santosh Nair Friday 19 March 2021, 17:32 PM

Tata Motors has just introduced the Magic Express patient transport ambulance for healthcare mobility in the economy ambulance segment.

The Magic Express Ambulance will support the medical and health related services whose significance has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. The compact dimensions of the vehicle enables easy manoeuvrability on Indian roads, resulting in speedy movement of patients requiring emergency care, thereby saving lives. It is ergonomically designed to provide sufficient space, safety and comfort for the patient and the attendants, while being fully compliant to AIS 125 norms.

This compact ambulance comes with the essential equipment such as an auto-loading stretcher, a medical cabinet, provision for an oxygen cylinder to be placed, a doctor’s seat and fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame-resistant interiors and an announcement system.

The ambulance is equipped with AIS 125 certified retro-reflective decals and a beacon light with a siren. The driver and patient compartments are separated by a partition wall, which increases safety, especially while transporting COVID-19 patients.

It’s powered by an 800cc TCIC engine, which delivers 44bhp and 110Nm of torque. Moreover, thanks to a robust build, it requires minimum upkeep, claims to offer superior performance with a low cost of ownership, and also comes with a standard warranty of two years or 72,000km.

Commenting on the occasion, Vinay Pathak, VP, Product Line, SCV and PU, Tata Motors, said, “With the introduction of the Magic Express Ambulance, Tata Motors fulfils its commitment to provide the best healthcare mobility solutions. Tata Motors has been working closely with the medical fraternity to understand the requirements, and we have tailor-made a vehicle that perfectly ticks all the boxes when it comes to patient transportation. With the introduction of the new segment, Tata Motors now offers a wide range of solutions in the ambulance segment, with affordable, reliable and regulation-compliant ambulances.”