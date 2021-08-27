Tata Motors hikes prices of Nexon EV up to Rs 9,000

Tata Motors has increased the prices for select variants of the Nexon EV. The model is currently offered in five variants that include XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, XZ+ Dark, and XZ+ Lux Dark.

While prices of the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux of the Tata Nexon EV have been hiked by Rs 9,000, the price tag for all other variants including XM and the Dark range remains the same. The rise in the prices has resulted in the Nexon EV XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants now costing Rs 15.65 lakh and Rs 16.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Powering the Tata Nexon EV is a 30.2kWh battery that is capable of producing 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The model has an ARAI-certified range of 312kms. The Indian carmaker is likely to launch a more powerful version of the Nexon EV, details of which are available here.

Tata Nexon EV ₹ 13.99 Lakh Onwards

