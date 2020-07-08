Tata Motors gives 20 units of Winger Ambulance to the BMC

Ninad Ambre Wednesday 08 July 2020, 20:52 PM

Tata Motors has provided BMC with 20 units of Winger ambulance to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, the manufacturer has provided the Maharashtra government with financial aid to provide PPE kits, help in making ventilators and respiratory systems, and many other treatment facilities.

The set of new ambulances supplied are based on the Winger utility vehicle that was exhibited at Auto Expo 2020. All of these ambulances can be used for providing basic life support, advanced life support and for transporting patients as well. Powering the ambulance is a 2.2-litre BS6-compliant mill that churns out 98.5bhp and 200Nm of peak torque.

In addition, Tata Motors has also helped in providing 100 ventilators to the BMC along with Rs 10 crore for setting up an immunology and virus infection research centre. It will have affiliations with few of the leading Indian and international institutions in the field of medicine.