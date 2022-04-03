Tata motors deliver 712 new EVs in a single day

Tata motors have upped its EV game in India by delivering 712 EVs on single day across Maharashtra and Goa. It currently has two EVs- the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV and of this it delivered 564 Nexon EVs and 148 of the latter. The Indian automaker in its official statement said that this was the single biggest delivery of four-wheeled EVs in India in a single day.

We have of course driven the Nexon EV as well as the Tigor EV and you can find the video to both reviews listed below. Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, “As India treads towards electrification in mobility, Tata Motors takes pride in being the market leaders in this space by providing thoughtfully packaged products that are helping the customers ‘Evolve To Electric’. Today’s occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a four-wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about.

“It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors’ EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them, he added.”

Tata Tigor EV ₹ 12.24 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Tigor EV | Tata Tigor EV | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV