  • location
    Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata motors deliver 712 new EVs in a single day

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      Sunday 03 April 2022,14:22 PM IST

      Tata motors have upped its EV game in India by delivering 712 EVs on single day across Maharashtra and Goa. It currently has two EVs- the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV and of this it delivered 564 Nexon EVs and 148 of the latter. The Indian automaker in its official statement said that this was the single biggest delivery of four-wheeled EVs in India in a single day. 

      We have of course driven the Nexon EV as well as the Tigor EV and you can find the video to both reviews listed below. Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, “As India treads towards electrification in mobility, Tata Motors takes pride in being the market leaders in this space by providing thoughtfully packaged products that are helping the customers ‘Evolve To Electric’. Today’s occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a four-wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about. 

      “It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors’ EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them, he added.”

      Tata Tigor EV
      Tata Tigor EV ₹ 12.24 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Tigor EV | Tata Tigor EV | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata’s brand new electric SUV to debut on 6 April

      Tata’s brand new electric SUV to debut on 6 April

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/03/2022 14:26:37

      The all-new electric SUV will make its debut on 6 April, 2022.

      Tata motors deliver 712 new EVs in a single day

      Tata motors deliver 712 new EVs in a single day

      By CarTrade Editorial Team04/03/2022 14:22:59

      It delivered 564 Nexon EV and 148 Tigor EV

      Tata Tigor EV launched in Nepal

      Tata Tigor EV launched in Nepal

      By Gajanan Kashikar04/02/2022 10:02:25

      The Tigor EV provides a claimed range of 306km, as per WLTP.

      Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited surpasses 1.5 million production milestone

      Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited surpasses 1.5 million production milestone

      By Nikhil Puthran03/31/2022 23:58:55

      The Group has surpassed a new production milestone of 15,00,000 units from its manufacturing facilities in Chakan, Pune and Shendra, and Aurangabad

      All-new Toyota Hilux launched in India; prices start at Rs 33.99 lakh

      All-new Toyota Hilux launched in India; prices start at Rs 33.99 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/31/2022 13:13:53

      The Hilux is available in three trims.

      Volkswagen Virtus production commences in Maharashtra

      Volkswagen Virtus production commences in Maharashtra

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/31/2022 10:15:06

      The Virtus is expected to launch in a few months.

      New Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs 5.84 lakh

      New Renault Kiger launched in India at Rs 5.84 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/30/2022 15:24:01

      The Kiger now gets a new dual-tone paint option.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.42 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda City Hybrid

      Honda City Hybrid

      ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2023
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

      ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      Hyundai Venue Facelift

      ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      BMW i4

      BMW i4

      ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Land Rover New Range Rover

      Land Rover New Range Rover

      ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Jun, 2022
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

      ₹ 2.50 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kiger

      Renault Kiger

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza

      Toyota Glanza

      ₹ 6.39 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X4

      BMW X4

      ₹ 70.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars