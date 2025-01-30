Tata Motors confirms Curvv Dark Edition for launch

Tata Motors launched the Curvv in the ICE and EV avatars last year. Now, a fresh offering in the range is confirmed to debut in near future. The unit in question is none other than the Curvv Dark Edition.

Set to arrive as the first update to the Curvv range since its launch, the Dark Edition, in typical Tata fashion, will feature a black paintjob, blacked-out accents all around, new black seat upholstery and dashboard, and Piano Black inserts.

We expect no changes in the technical specifications. Hence, the Curvv Dark Edition will be powered by the same 1.2-litre T-GDi petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel motor, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Meanwhile, the new special edition in the EV avatar could be offered exclusively with the 55kWh battery pack.

