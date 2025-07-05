Tata Motors Begins Production of Harrier EV; Deliveries Start This Month

Tata Motors has officially commenced production of the Harrier EV, marking the entry of its latest electric SUV. The first unit rolled off the assembly line at the company’s Pune plant, with customer deliveries set to begin later this month.

The Harrier EV will be offered in two drivetrain configurations — Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Quad-Wheel Drive (AWD). It is built on Tata’s improvised acti.ev+ architecture and features a dual-motor setup in the AWD variant.

Buyers will have the option to choose from Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey exterior colours. Additionally, the SUV will also be available in a Stealth Edition, finished in matte black with an all-black interior.

Feature highlights include a touchscreen system with Samsung Neo QLED technology, Dolby Atmos-enabled audio, and a 540-degree Surround View system designed to eliminate blind spots, including areas beneath the vehicle.

With production now underway and deliveries scheduled to start in July, the Harrier EV is positioned as the brand’s flagship electric offering and will compete with the Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e.

