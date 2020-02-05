Tata launches Harrier automatic in India 2020 Auto Expo; prices start at Rs 16.25 lakhs
The Tata Harrier automatic variant has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.25 lakhs (ex-showroom). Rivals to the Tata Harrier automatic include the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector.
Feature-wise, the Tata Harrier automatic variant comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar adjustment, auto-dimming IRVM, 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels and redesigned ORVMs. The model is now equipped with ESP as a standard feature. The variant is available in three trims including XMA, XZA and XZA Plus and a new Calypso red paintjob.
Powering the Tata Harrier automatic range is a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that now produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is now available with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The model was earlier offered exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.
