Tata launches Harrier automatic in India 2020 Auto Expo; prices start at Rs 16.25 lakhs

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 05 February 2020, 20:52 PM

The Tata Harrier automatic variant has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.25 lakhs (ex-showroom). Rivals to the Tata Harrier automatic include the Kia Seltos , Hyundai Creta , Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector .

Feature-wise, the Tata Harrier automatic variant comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar adjustment, auto-dimming IRVM, 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels and redesigned ORVMs. The model is now equipped with ESP as a standard feature. The variant is available in three trims including XMA, XZA and XZA Plus and a new Calypso red paintjob.

Powering the Tata Harrier automatic range is a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that now produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is now available with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The model was earlier offered exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.