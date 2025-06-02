Tata Harrier.ev to Launch in India Tomorrow

The Tata Harrier.ev will be the first Tata car to pack in the largest battery of any of their existing EVs. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the carmaker also released a head-turning teaser that showed the eSUV conquering the Elephant Rock located in Kerala.

The production-spec Harrier.ev will get a claimed driving range of 600km, and will be the sole new-gen Tata to get the QWD tech. Not much has changed in terms of cosmetics, barring the addition of EV-centric bits like a blanked-off grille, aero alloys, reworked bumpers, and a charging port substituting the fuel lid. The teaser also confirmed features like a large infotainment screen, 360-degree camera, transparent bonnet, off-road modes, two-spoke steering, Level 2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, and a large panoramic sunroof.

Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV