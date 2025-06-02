    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Harrier.ev to Launch in India Tomorrow

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Monday 02 June 2025,16:50 PM IST

            The Tata Harrier.ev will be the first Tata car to pack in the largest battery of any of their existing EVs. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the carmaker also released a head-turning teaser that showed the eSUV conquering the Elephant Rock located in Kerala.

            The production-spec Harrier.ev will get a claimed driving range of 600km, and will be the sole new-gen Tata to get the QWD tech. Not much has changed in terms of cosmetics, barring the addition of EV-centric bits like a blanked-off grille, aero alloys, reworked bumpers, and a charging port substituting the fuel lid. The teaser also confirmed features like a large infotainment screen, 360-degree camera, transparent bonnet, off-road modes, two-spoke steering, Level 2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, and a large panoramic sunroof.

            Tata Harrier EV
            TataHarrier EV ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched at Rs. 44.72 lakh

            Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive Mild-Hybrid Launched at Rs. 44.72 lakh

            By Jay Shah06/03/2025 07:37:54

            Toyota has launched the mild-hybrid versions of the Fortuner in India, badged "Neo Drive." This new electrified powertrain, also extends to the Legender variant, boasting enhanced fuel efficiency and new features to the lineup.

            Tata Harrier.ev to Launch in India Tomorrow

            Tata Harrier.ev to Launch in India Tomorrow

            By Dwij Bhandut06/02/2025 15:52:39

            Tata Harrier.ev will pack in the largest-ever battery in a Tata EV.

            VinFast VF6 Test Mule Spotted ahead of India Launch

            VinFast VF6 Test Mule Spotted ahead of India Launch

            By Dwij Bhandut06/02/2025 15:25:45

            VinFast VF6 will launch in India shortly.

            Tata Punch Facelift Spied Testing

            Tata Punch Facelift Spied Testing

            By Jay Shah06/01/2025 19:38:14

            Tata Motors is readying a refresh for the Punch micro-SUV. With camouflaged test mules hinting at an imminent launch, the facelift draws heavy inspiration from its electric sibling, the Punch EV.

            VinFast to Debut in India: Strategic Roadmap

            VinFast to Debut in India: Strategic Roadmap

            By Dwij Bhandut06/01/2025 10:37:27

            VinFast will launch the VF7, followed by the VF6.

            Range Rover SV Masara Edition Launched in India at Rs. 4.99 Crore

            Range Rover SV Masara Edition Launched in India at Rs. 4.99 Crore

            By Jay Shah06/01/2025 08:16:46

            Following in the footsteps of the SV Ranthambore Edition, Range Rover has now launched Range Rover SV Masāra Edition with a price tag of Rs. 4.99 crore, ex-showroom.

            Nissan’s India Roadmap: What’s the Future Plan?

            Nissan’s India Roadmap: What’s the Future Plan?

            By Dwij Bhandut05/31/2025 23:07:34

            Nissan reaffirmed its commitment to stay in India for the long run.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 11.34 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            VinFast VF6

            VinFast VF6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            VinFast VF7

            VinFast VF7

            ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 53.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars