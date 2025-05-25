Tata Harrier.ev Spotted Undisguised before Launch

A completely unwrapped Tata Harrier.ev has been spied ahead of its scheduled 3 June launch. Expected to get a range of 500km, this will be Tata's flagship eSUV, and one of their first new-gen vehicles to get AWD.

The spy shot reveals a white silhouette and aerodynamic wheel design. The charging port appears to be located on the right side. Feature-wise, the Harrier.ev is expected to get self-park and AWD, layered over the standard Harrier. Other features expected to make ways are Level 2 ADAS, connected car tech, 360-degree cameras, dual-zone climate control, ventilated leatherette seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The Harrier.ev will pit itself against premium offerings like the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti e Vitara, MG ZS EV, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and future EVs from Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Sköda.

Photo courtesy: Tesla Club India on X

Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV