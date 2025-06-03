Tata Harrier EV Launched at Rs. 21.49 Lakh in India

The Tata Harrier EV has been one of the most anticipated launches of this year, which garnered more hype after their latest teaser. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, the electric SUV finally launched today, commanding a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 21.49 lakh.

The Harrier EV is powered by a 65kWh and 75kWh battery packs paired with either a single- or dual-motor setup, rated to churn out performance numbers of up to 291kW and 540Nm, enabling a standstill to 100kmph acceleration of 6.3 seconds. The claimed range goes up to 627km. Fast charge rate stands at a 250-kilometre refill in 15 minutes via a 120kW DC fast charger (20 to 80 per cent in under 25 minutes). The standard charger is rated at 7.2kW.

The Harrier EV is as tech-loaded as it gets. Its on-paper specs are enhanced by certain segment-first features like a UPI-powered DrivePay system that eliminates the need of a phone while paying for public charger usage, Range Polygon for terrain-based range prediction, transparency mode for terrain view, V2V (5kW) and V2L (3.3kW) reverse charging, Snapdragon-powered ECU, Level 2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, and AVAS. There are four terrain modes - Sand, Rock-Crawl, Mud Ruts, Custom, and Normal. The electric SUV can be unlocked via a remote key, smartphone, smartwatch, and RFID! There’s also a four-spoke steering, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, EPB, and six airbags.

The Harrier EV has a few distinguishing design elements, which include a blanked-off grille, new front and rear bumpers, dual-tone aero alloys, 502-litre boot (expandable to 1000 litres), and new LED lights. It gets four colourways - Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey, and Pristine White. Ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 21.49 lakh, with bookings set to commence on 2 July.

