Tata Harrier & Safari to Get Petrol Powertrains on 9 December

Tata Motors has officially confirmed that both the Harrier and Safari SUVs will receive a petrol variant on 9 December. The newly added engine is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol unit, revealed earlier at the Auto Expo 2023 and part of the brand’s Hyperion engine family.

This move closes a key gap in Tata’s SUV portfolio, as previously both SUVs were offered exclusively with diesel engines. With the petrol versions, Tata aims to offer an option for customers who prefer petrol power over diesel. Expectations are that this engine will deliver around 165hhp and 280Nm of torque, paired with both manual and automatic gearboxes, though the exact automatic type (torque-converter or dual-clutch) is yet to be confirmed.

While pricing is yet to be revealed, it’s anticipated that the petrol variants will come in at a slightly lower price compared to their equivalent diesel models, a strategic move to boost competitiveness in segments where multiple rivals offer petrol options. Users awaiting petrol options from Tata’s mid-sized SUV range may find this launch timely, given the growing preference for petrol among buyers

