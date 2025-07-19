    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Harrier EV variants explained

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 19 July 2025,19:19 PM IST

            Launched in India

            The much anticipated Tata Harrier EV was launched in India Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Tata’s largest EV to date and is available in both RWD and AWD powertrain options. You saw it with us at the Bharat Mobility Expo, then at the launch and during the off-road experience. Well, here is now another crucial aspect that we have decoded for you if you plan to buy the car.

            Powertrain details

            You can have it with three powertrain options. The entry-level is a 65kWh with a single motor on the rear wheels producing 238bhp, 315Nm and offering a range of 538kms. The higher-spec battery is a 75kWh pack offering 627km in RWD guise and 622km in AWD guise. The AWD makes this one of the most powerful cars to be sold in India where the front motor produces 157bhp, the rear motor 238bhp and with a torque output of 504Nm.

            Variant details

            The Harrier EV can be had across three trim levels divided up by battery options- Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless+, Empowered and Empowered AWD. The last is only available in the top-spec dual motor trim level.

            Tata Harrier EV Left Front Three Quarter

            Adventure 65

            The first variant or Base model is the Adventure 65. It is priced at Rs.21.49 lakh and Its feature list includes:

            R18 Alloy Wheels

            Smart Digital DRLs

            LED Bi-Projector Headlamps

            10.25-inch Digital Cockpit

            10.25-inch HARMAN infotainment system

            4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters

            6 Airbags

            Leatherette Seat Upholstery

            Powered front seats

            Wired phone mirroring

            iRA.ev connectivity (4-year free subscription)

            Tata Harrier EV Right Front Three Quarter

            Adventure 65 S

            Moving up the chain we now have the Adventure 65 S. It is priced at Rs.23.32 lakh and in addition to the features of the Adventure 65 it also gets

            12.25-inch infotainment system display

            Tata Apps

            Split folding rear seats

            V2L and V2X

            Button start

            Climate control

            Sunroof

            Rain sensing wipers

            Dual tone paint scheme

            Tata Harrier EV Right Front Three Quarter

            Fearless+

            Third in line is the Fearless+ 65 and Fearless+75. This is the variant from which we start to get the 75kW battery pack. They are priced at Rs.25.42 lakh and Rs.26.66 lakh. Over the Adventure 65 S they get the following

            360-degree camera

            19-inch alloy wheels

            LED light package

            JBL sound system

            Memory function for the driver’s seat

            Dual-zone climate control

            Cooled front arm rest

            Tata Harrier EV Right Front Three Quarter

            Empowered

            We now move on to the top of the range which is the Empowered variant and its only available with the 75kWh battery pack. It is priced at Rs. 29.28 lakh.

            Over the Fearless+ variant it gets

            Automatic parking

            14.5-inch display for the infotainment system

            Digital key

            Transparent bonnet function

            Powered tail gate

            Terrain modes

            Built-in navigation

            Level 2 ADAS

            Tata Harrier EV Rear View

            Empowered QWD

            Right at the top of the Harrier EV food chain is the Empowered QWD 75. This is the only AWD variant on offer and in addition to the features of the Empowered variant. It is priced at30.85 lakh and it gets advanced terrain modes.

            Tata Harrier EV Left Front Three Quarter

            Stealth Edition

            If you want a little more premium feel and really want your Harrier EV to stand out then go for the Stealth Edition which is priced at Rs. 50000 over the price of the standard car and can be had in the Empowered and Empowered QWD variants.

            Recommended variant

            In our books the Fearless+ variant comes off as a good deal. It has both the battery pack options, almost the complete feature list and 4 terrain modes as compared to three of the previous variants.

            Tata Harrier EV
            TataHarrier EV ₹ 21.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Harrier EV variants explained

            Tata Harrier EV variants explained

            By Desirazu Venkat07/19/2025 19:19:36

            Harrier EV is available across five variants and two battery pack options

            Range Rover Velar Autobiography Launched in India at Rs. 89.90 Lakh

            Range Rover Velar Autobiography Launched in India at Rs. 89.90 Lakh

            By Jay Shah07/19/2025 12:48:50

            Land Rover has introduced the top‑trim Velar Autobiography in India, priced at Rs. 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant slots above the Dynamic SE model by Rs. 5 lakh and brings both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

            BYD India Opens New EV Showroom in Haryana

            BYD India Opens New EV Showroom in Haryana

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/19/2025 12:31:22

            BYD India has inaugurated its 42nd dealership showroom in the country, located in Sonipat, Haryana. The new facility has been launched in partnership with Samta BYD.

            2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launched in India from Rs. 46.90 Lakh

            2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launched in India from Rs. 46.90 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/18/2025 07:32:40

            BMW India has launched the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe, with official prices set at Rs. 46.90 lakh for the M Sport and Rs. 48.90 lakh for the M Sport Pro, both ex-showroom. The model is locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai plant.

            MG M9 MPV India Launch on 21 July

            MG M9 MPV India Launch on 21 July

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/18/2025 07:24:44

            JSW MG Motor India will introduce the all-electric M9 MPV on July 21 through its exclusive MG Select dealership network. Customers can already place bookings with a refundable token of Rs. 51,000 at showrooms and online.

            Volvo XC60 Facelift India Launch on 1 August

            Volvo XC60 Facelift India Launch on 1 August

            By Jay Shah07/17/2025 11:09:45

            Volvo India is set to launch the facelifted XC60 on 1 August, marking the mid-cycle update of its best-selling SUV.

            Jeep Trail Editions of Compass and Meridian Launched in India

            Jeep Trail Editions of Compass and Meridian Launched in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/17/2025 10:10:41

            Jeep India has rolled out new Trail Edition variants of the Compass and Meridian SUVs, adding cosmetic enhancements and ownership benefits. These special editions are based on the mid-spec Compass Longitude (O) and Meridian Limited (O) trims.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tesla Model Y

            Tesla Model Y

            ₹ 59.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Renault Triber 2025

            Renault Triber 2025

            ₹ 6.25 - 9.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2025
            Volvo XC60 facelift

            Volvo XC60 facelift

            ₹ 72.50 - 74.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

            ₹ 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra New Bolero

            Mahindra New Bolero

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

            ₹ 46.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tesla Model Y

            Tesla Model Y

            ₹ 59.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            Kia Carens Clavis EV

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

            ₹ 3.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 21.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars