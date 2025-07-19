Tata Harrier EV variants explained

Launched in India

The much anticipated Tata Harrier EV was launched in India Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Tata’s largest EV to date and is available in both RWD and AWD powertrain options. You saw it with us at the Bharat Mobility Expo, then at the launch and during the off-road experience. Well, here is now another crucial aspect that we have decoded for you if you plan to buy the car.

Powertrain details

You can have it with three powertrain options. The entry-level is a 65kWh with a single motor on the rear wheels producing 238bhp, 315Nm and offering a range of 538kms. The higher-spec battery is a 75kWh pack offering 627km in RWD guise and 622km in AWD guise. The AWD makes this one of the most powerful cars to be sold in India where the front motor produces 157bhp, the rear motor 238bhp and with a torque output of 504Nm.

Variant details

The Harrier EV can be had across three trim levels divided up by battery options- Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless+, Empowered and Empowered AWD. The last is only available in the top-spec dual motor trim level.

Adventure 65

The first variant or Base model is the Adventure 65. It is priced at Rs.21.49 lakh and Its feature list includes:

R18 Alloy Wheels

Smart Digital DRLs

LED Bi-Projector Headlamps

10.25-inch Digital Cockpit

10.25-inch HARMAN infotainment system

4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters

6 Airbags

Leatherette Seat Upholstery

Powered front seats

Wired phone mirroring

iRA.ev connectivity (4-year free subscription)

Adventure 65 S

Moving up the chain we now have the Adventure 65 S. It is priced at Rs.23.32 lakh and in addition to the features of the Adventure 65 it also gets

12.25-inch infotainment system display

Tata Apps

Split folding rear seats

V2L and V2X

Button start

Climate control

Sunroof

Rain sensing wipers

Dual tone paint scheme

Fearless+

Third in line is the Fearless+ 65 and Fearless+75. This is the variant from which we start to get the 75kW battery pack. They are priced at Rs.25.42 lakh and Rs.26.66 lakh. Over the Adventure 65 S they get the following

360-degree camera

19-inch alloy wheels

LED light package

JBL sound system

Memory function for the driver’s seat

Dual-zone climate control

Cooled front arm rest

Empowered

We now move on to the top of the range which is the Empowered variant and its only available with the 75kWh battery pack. It is priced at Rs. 29.28 lakh.

Over the Fearless+ variant it gets

Automatic parking

14.5-inch display for the infotainment system

Digital key

Transparent bonnet function

Powered tail gate

Terrain modes

Built-in navigation

Level 2 ADAS

Empowered QWD

Right at the top of the Harrier EV food chain is the Empowered QWD 75. This is the only AWD variant on offer and in addition to the features of the Empowered variant. It is priced at30.85 lakh and it gets advanced terrain modes.

Stealth Edition

If you want a little more premium feel and really want your Harrier EV to stand out then go for the Stealth Edition which is priced at Rs. 50000 over the price of the standard car and can be had in the Empowered and Empowered QWD variants.

Recommended variant

In our books the Fearless+ variant comes off as a good deal. It has both the battery pack options, almost the complete feature list and 4 terrain modes as compared to three of the previous variants.

