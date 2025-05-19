Tata Harrier EV to Launch in India on 3 June

Tata Motors will launch the Harrier.ev on 3 June. This will be the largest and the most expensive EV from the Tata.ev lineup. We have previously seen the eSUV, with the latest sighting being its production-spec form during the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

The Tata Harrier.ev takes the majority of its design cues from its ICE sibling, with its interior and exterior bearing similarities. We expect the same set of features as the ICE version to be carried over, with a few more like V2L and V2V reverse charging and a summon feature layered over the existing ones. Not much is known about the hardware and other electronic components, barring a hinted range of 500km. This will be the first new-gen Tata to get 4WD (dual motor).

We expect the Harrier.ev to get a price tag ranging between Rs. 24 lakh and Rs. 28 lakh, pitting it against high-end EVs like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Kia Carens EV, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV