Tata Harrier EV RWD: Full Price List Announced, Bookings Open 2 July

Tata Motors has officially unveiled the prices of the rear-wheel-drive variants of the Harrier EV. The electric SUV is available from Rs. 21.49 lakh to Rs. 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Harrier EV holds the flagship position in Tata's EV portfolio. Moreover, it marks the brand's return to an all-wheel-drive (AWD) layout after the discontinuation of the Safari Storme.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices for the Harrier EV RWD are as follows:

Adventure 65: Rs. 21.49 lakh

Adventure S 65: Rs. 21.99 lakh

Fearless+ 65: Rs. 23.99 lakh

Fearless+ 75: Rs. 24.99 lakh

Empowered 75: Rs. 27.49 lakh

Underpinning the Harrier EV is Tata's Acti.ev platform, which also serves the Curvv EV. The entry-level RWD trims feature a 65kWh battery, powering a single, rear-mounted 235bhp motor. The higher trims upgrade to a 75kWh battery, paired with dual motors that collectively generate a robust 313bhp and a massive 504Nm of torque. It enables the Harrier EV to achieve zero to 100kmph in 6.3 seconds with Boost mode engaged.

Bookings for the Harrier EV are slated to commence on 2 July, 2025. It competes with upcoming rivals like the Mahindra BE6, Mahindra XEV 9e, and the BYD Atto 3.

