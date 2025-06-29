Tata Harrier EV QWD (AWD) Prices Out: Starts at Rs. 28.99 Lakh

Shortly after furnishing a full price list of the Harrier EV RWD variants, the prices of the QWD version of the Harrier EV are now live on the brand’s website. The model’s configurator page suggests that the top-spec 75kWh variants (Empowered and Empowered ACFC, wherein ACFC stands for AC Fast Charging) get the brand’s proprietary tech. The Empowered 75kWh QWD (3.3kW AC) variant bears an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 28.99 lakh, while the Empowered 75kWh QWD ACFC (7.2kW AC) variant costs Rs. 29.48 lakh.

The Harrier EV is one aggressively priced electric SUV. It also aced BNCAP crash tests, securing all stars. The QWD version gets a 75kWh battery, two motors (156bhp front, 235bhp rear), and a cumulative torque figure of 504Nm. Claimed range numbers stand at 622km and 460-490km(C75). The QWD version gets exclusive features like boost mode, off-road assist, and six terrain modes (Normal, Snow, Grass, Mud Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl, Custom). Other highlighting features include Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, HD IRVM, 540-degree terrain view (transparent mode), AVAS, OTA, and 65W charging ports.

Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV