Tata Harrier EV breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Tata Motors has pulled the covers off the new Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The carmaker has revealed select specifications of the electric SUV, which is expected to launch in the coming months.

Based on the brand’s Acti.ev+ architecture, the 2025 Tata Harrier EV is equipped with a dual motor setup, having an output of 500Nm. The company has not revealed the power output or the size of the battery back, however, it will return a claimed range of 500km on a single full charge.

Additionally, one motor on each axle allows the Harrier EV to have a four-wheel-drive (Quad Wheel Drive in Tata’s terms) setup. Apart from the new powertrain, the Harrier EV also marks the debut of the Stealth Edition, which brings along a matte black paintjob. Other EV-specific elements include a blanked-off grille, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and a new UI for the two digital screens.

Feature highlights of the Harrier EV include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, all-LED lighting, ventilated front seats, iRA connected car technology, and more. Furthermore, it gets a summon mode that allows the car to be driven without the presence of a driver in the vehicle.

