    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Harrier EV breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Sunday 19 January 2025,07:10 AM IST

            Tata Motors has pulled the covers off the new Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The carmaker has revealed select specifications of the electric SUV, which is expected to launch in the coming months.

            Based on the brand’s Acti.ev+ architecture, the 2025 Tata Harrier EV is equipped with a dual motor setup, having an output of 500Nm. The company has not revealed the power output or the size of the battery back, however, it will return a claimed range of 500km on a single full charge.

            Additionally, one motor on each axle allows the Harrier EV to have a four-wheel-drive (Quad Wheel Drive in Tata’s terms) setup. Apart from the new powertrain, the Harrier EV also marks the debut of the Stealth Edition, which brings along a matte black paintjob. Other EV-specific elements include a blanked-off grille, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and a new UI for the two digital screens.

            Feature highlights of the Harrier EV include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, all-LED lighting, ventilated front seats, iRA connected car technology, and more. Furthermore, it gets a summon mode that allows the car to be driven without the presence of a driver in the vehicle.

            -

            Tata Harrier EV
            TataHarrier EV ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Harrier EV | Tata Harrier EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Harrier EV breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Tata Harrier EV breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/19/2025 07:10:02

            The Harrier EV promises a range of 500km on a single full charge.

            Hyundai Creta Electric prices revealed at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Hyundai Creta Electric prices revealed at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/17/2025 19:48:37

            The introductory prices start at Rs. 17.99 lakh.

            Kia Carens facelift set for debut later this year

            Kia Carens facelift set for debut later this year

            By Desirazu Venkat01/17/2025 19:23:30

            The Carens facelift will get level-2 ADAS as a part of the package

            Maruti e Vitara unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Maruti e Vitara unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By CarWale Team01/17/2025 18:55:57

            Upon its launch, the e Vitara will be available across two battery options, in 10 colours with 4 dual tone options.

            Skoda Kylaq scores top honours in BNCAP crash test

            Skoda Kylaq scores top honours in BNCAP crash test

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/16/2025 10:02:41

            The rating applicable for all variants of the sub-four-metre SUV.

            Hyundai announces its showcase for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

            Hyundai announces its showcase for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/16/2025 09:30:36

            The prices of the Creta Electric will be announced on 17 January.

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta prices hiked

            Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta prices hiked

            By Jay Shah01/15/2025 08:47:01

            Toyota Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, and Innova Crysta get a price hike.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Volvo EX90

            Volvo EX90

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Octavia facelift

            Skoda Octavia facelift

            ₹ 35.00 - 40.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3

            BMW X3

            ₹ 75.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology

            Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology

            ₹ 3.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars