Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition launched

Tata Motors has revealed the prices of the Safari and Harrier Stealth Edition that was showcased at the recently held Auto Expo 2025.

The Stealth Edition remains mechanically same with a handful of cosmetic enhancements that include a Matte Stealth Black exterior hue, 19-inch black alloy wheels along with a ‘Stealth’ mascot on the front fender. Inside, the cabin flaunts a fully black interior theme, black leatherette seats, and Stealth badges.

The Safari Stealth can be had in Accomplished Plus variants whereas the Harrier Stealth is offered in the top-spec Fearless Plus trim.

This special edition continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

