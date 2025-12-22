Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

Tata Motors is preparing to expand the Harrier and Safari lineups with the introduction of petrol powered variants, and key technical details of the new powertrain have now been revealed. This development marks an important step for Tata, as both SUVs have so far been offered primarily with diesel engines in the Indian market.

Both the Tata Harrier and Safari will be powered by the brand’s new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which develops 168bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. This state of tune is higher than the version seen on the Sierra, and is expected to offer stronger performance along with improved refinement.

Transmission options will include a six-speed manual as well as a six-speed torque converter automatic, giving buyers a choice between a more engaging driving experience and everyday convenience. Tata will retain the existing variant structure for the petrol models as well. The Harrier petrol will be offered across trims such as Smart, Pure X, Adventure, Fearless X, along with Dark and Stealth editions, while the Safari petrol range will span multiple Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished variants.

Although official pricing is yet to be announced, the petrol versions are expected to be positioned below the diesel variants, making them a more accessible entry point into Tata’s midsize SUV lineup. This strategy could also help Tata tap into markets where petrol SUVs are preferred over diesel options.

With the addition of petrol engines to the Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors is significantly broadening the appeal of its flagship SUVs, strengthening its position in the competitive midsize SUV segment ahead of the official price announcement in the coming days.

