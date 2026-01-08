Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 12.89 Lakh

Tata Motors has officially launched the petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari in India, with prices starting at Rs. 12.89 lakh for the Harrier and Rs. 13.29 lakh for the Safari, ex-showroom. Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo GDi petrol engine, marking the long-awaited introduction of a petrol option in the flagship SUV range.

The new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine develops 168bhp and 280Nm of torque and is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox as well as a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Tata claims best in segment fuel efficiency, along with improved NVH levels and refined highway performance.

Both the Harrier and Safari petrol variants continue to offer a long list of premium features. These include a 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system, Dolby Atmos-supported JBL audio system, digital IRVM with built-in dual dash camera, memory ORVMs with auto-dip function, dual camera washer system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, and Level 2 ADAS. All petrol variants are also certified with a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

The Harrier petrol is available in Smart, Pure X, Adventure X, Adventure X+, Fearless X, Fearless X+, Fearless Ultra, and Fearless Ultra Red Dark Edition trims. Prices range from Rs. 12.89 lakh to Rs. 24.68 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on variant and transmission.

Meanwhile, the Safari petrol is offered in Smart, Pure X, Adventure X+, Accomplished X, Accomplished X+, Accomplished Ultra, and Red Dark Edition trims, including six-seater configurations. Prices range from Rs. 13.29 lakh to Rs. 25.19 lakh, ex-showroom.

With the addition of the petrol powertrain, Tata Motors has expanded the appeal of both SUVs, offering buyers a wider choice alongside the existing diesel options while strengthening its position in the premium SUV segment.

