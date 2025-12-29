Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Earn Mixed Scores in Global NCAP Crash Tests

Tata Motors’ petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari have undergone Global NCAP crash tests, with results showing a contrast in adult and child occupant protection performance. The safety assessment reflects how the SUVs handle impact scenarios under the current Global NCAP protocols.

In the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, both the Harrier and Safari recorded 81 per cent, translating to a three-star safety rating in this crucial segment. During the frontal offset crash test, the body structure remained stable and provided good protection to the head and neck of both driver and passenger. However, some chest areas were rated as only adequate, which influenced the overall score. This steadiness in frontal protection contributed positively to the adult occupant tally.

For Child Occupant Protection (COP), the pair secured a two-star rating with a score of 45.55 per cent. The SUVs were evaluated with the 18-month and three-year-old child dummies installed in rearward-facing and forward-facing child seats, respectively.

While the installation points and ISOFIX anchorages performed reliably, protection for the head of the younger child dummy was rated weak during the frontal impact test. This limitation pulled down the overall child safety score.

The side impact test results were stronger, with both vehicles showing good head and pelvic protection. However, chest protection in the side impact was only rated adequate, which kept the overall side impact score from being higher. In pedestrian protection assessments, head and upper leg protection were mostly adequate to marginal, and the lack of autonomous emergency braking for vulnerable road users (AEB VRU) points also limited the total score.

In the full width frontal test, the SUVs maintained a stable cabin without excessive intrusion, and footwell area protection was given satisfactory ratings. These structural results indicate that the Harrier and Safari body shells are robust and able to withstand significant energy transfer without compromising the survival space.

