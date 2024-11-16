Tata Harrier and Safari gets additonal ADAS features

Tata Motors has upgraded the ADAS suite on the Harrier and Safari to include lane keep assist and lane centering assist, in addition to existing features like adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, collision alert, rear cross-traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, and high beam assist. This update brings Tata’s ADAS suite on par with competitors in the segment.

Furthermore, the automaker has also refreshed the colour options of the SUV. The top-spec variants of the Harrier now get Ash Grey and Green colours, while the lower-spec Smart and Pure trims get Pebble Grey and Coral Red paint schemes. Meanwhile, the Lunar White is available across all trims, with Yellow now limited to the top-spec version.

On the other hand, In the Safari, Stardust Ash and Sapphire colours are now available on lower-spec trims, while Lunar Slate is offered on the Accomplished and Adventure trims.

