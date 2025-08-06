    Recently Viewed
            Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 18.99 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 06 August 2025,16:54 PM IST

            Tata Motors has launched the new Adventure X variant for its flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, with prices starting at Rs. 18.99 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

            The Adventure X variants are equipped with features including Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree surround view camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and terrain modes. Other highlights include 10.25-inch twin screen setup, powered driver seat with memory, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and multi-drive modes.

            The Harrier Adventure X features 17-inch alloys and Onyx Trail black-tan interiors, while the Safari Adventure X gets 18-inch alloys and tan oak-themed leatherette interiors. Both SUVs are powered by the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. It is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque along with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            All Popular Cars