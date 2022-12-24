Tata evaluating Punch EV; likely to be displayed at Auto Expo 2023

- First EV based on ALFA architecture

- Expected to debut at the Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors introduced the EV version of its ICE Nexon in 2020, ushering into the low-cost EV segment. At present, Tata has a strong EV portfolio with three models. The Tata Tiago EV, which is currently the most-affordable electric vehicle in the Indian market, was recently launched by the Indian automaker.

Now, Tata is working on the Punch EV this time. Intersecting, it will be the first electric vehicle based on the ALFA architecture. If it is launched, the compact electric SUV will be positioned between the Tiago EV and Tigor EV. The Punch EV's drivetrain will most likely be the brand's Ziptron powertrain, with specifications similar to the Tiago EV.

In other news, Tata recently confirmed the inclusion of ADAS technology in its vehicle lineup, as well as hinted at a hydrogen-powered prototype, all of which will be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo in January 2023.

