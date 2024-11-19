Tata Curvv to get new variants in December 2024

If you are planning on buying the Curvv, we have exciting news for you. Tata Motors is reportedly working on a handful of updates for the coupe SUV in form of new variants that are expected to be launched next month.

While the exact details of the upcoming new variants is still under wraps, we expect Tata to bring CNG or Dark Edition versions for the Curvv SUV. These could be offered across both, EV and ICE derivatives. The Curvv CNG will adopt the same twin-cylinder technology like the Nexon whereas the Dark Edition will be limited to top-spec variants of the SUV.

Presently the Curvv and Curvv EV have a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.

