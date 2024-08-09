Tata Curvv to be launched in India on 2 September

Tata Motors recently revealed the prices of the Curvv EV in the country. Alongside, the EV version, the ICE Curvv was also displayed. And now, the model has a launch date to it. The new coupe SUV from Tata is all set to hit the Indian market on 2 September, 2024.

Mechanically, the ICE Curvv will be equipped with three powertrain options –a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre TGDi Hyperion, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Moreover, all the engines will come mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

As for the features, the Curvv will come loaded with modern features such as a large panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, mood lighting, automatic climate control, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitor, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Meanwhile, the cabin of the Curvv will also get a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electronic parking brake with auto hold, digital instrument cluster, and powered tailgate with gesture control.

Upon its launch, the Tata Curvv will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the newly launched Citroen Basalt SUV.

Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv