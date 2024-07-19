Tata Curvv revealed in EV and ICE forms ahead of launch

Tata Motors has officially taken the wraps off the Curvv, its first coupe SUV for the Indian market. The car debuts in a new segment and will rival only the Citroen Basalt in the near future. Further, Tata has added that the EV version will be launched first, followed by its ICE sibling.

Set to be launched on 7 August, 2024, the Tata Curvv EV will boast a new shade called Virtual Sunrise. The ICE version, on the other hand, gets a new Gold Essence paint. A CNG derivative is also expected to arrive later in the lifecycle.

Design elements of the production-spec Curvv range include LED DRLs borrowed from the Nexon EV and Punch EV, LED light bars at the front and rear, triangular headlamp clusters, glossy black cladding on either side, and flush-fitting door handles.

Additionally, the Tata Curvv siblings receive LED taillights, sloping roofline, integrated black spoiler, shark-fin antenna, faux skid plates, and vertically stacked lighting units on the rear bumper that house the reflector and reverse lights. Notably, the EV and ICE versions can be differentiated with the help of different designs for the grille and alloy wheels. The electric version has a charging point on the fascia, similar to the Punch EV.

Tata Motors has not revealed the interior or the feature list of the Curvv coupe SUV, although a panoramic sunroof is confirmed. The images also reveal cameras on the ORVMs, hinting at blind-spot monitors, if not a full 360-degree camera setup. Elsewhere, the cars are expected to come equipped with ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, cruise control, automatic climate control, fully digital instrument console, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

Under the hood, the Tata Curvv is likely to be offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and two battery pack options paired with a single electric motor. The battery pack, which is rumoured to have a maximum capacity of 56kWh, could return a range of 550km on a single full charge. Select dealerships have already commenced bookings of the models for Rs. 21,000.

Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv | Curvv EV | Tata Curvv EV