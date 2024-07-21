Tata Curvv real-world images leaked

Ahead of the official launch of the Tata Curvv EV on 7 August, we have got real-world images of the coupe SUV. This is the ICE version that is slated to be launched after the EV.

The spotted model looks finished in a grey shade with connected LED DRLs and tail lamps. It also sports the new Harrier and Safari-inspired front grille, 17-inch alloys, and body-coloured bumpers with parking sensors.

While the interior images of the Curvv are still under wraps, we expect it to be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a touch-based aircon panel.

The ICE Curvv will be offered with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

