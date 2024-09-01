Tata Curvv prices to be announced tomorrow

Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of Curvv SUV tomorrow. The coupe SUV will be offered with petrol and diesel engines broadly across four variants and six colours.

While the prices of Curvv were announced on 7 August, the carmaker revealed the details of the Curvv ICE model and reserved the prices for 2 September. The feature highlights of Tata Curvv include a digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate release, powered driver seat, 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, wireless charger, electronic parking brake, and level 2 ADAS.

The new 1.2-litre turbo petrol on the Curvv is tuned to produce 123bhp and 225Nm of torque whereas the 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 116bhp and 260Nm. The Curvv will also get the Nexon-sourced 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which produces 118bhp and 170Nm. All powertrains can be had with six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions.

The Tata Curvv will be a rival to the Citroen Basalt, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor.

