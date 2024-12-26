Tata Curvv Petrol Manual: Claimed mileage vs Real-world mileage

The Tata Curvv coupe SUV is not only offered as an electric vehicle but also with two ICE options. It can be had with two petrol engine along with the choice of a 1.5-litre diesel mill.

We test the new 1.2-litre ‘Hyperion’ TGDi petrol engine for its mileage in real-world conditions. The one that we tested is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and puts out 123bhp and 225Nm of peak torque.

The Curvv Petrol Manual weighs 1,400kilos and on a 80.6km city loop, the SUV gulped 7.63 litres of fuel resulting in a real-world mileage of 10.56kmpl. Meanwhile, the indicated fuel economy on the cluster was between 8 to 10kmpl.

On the highway run of 78.9km, the Curvv Petrol returned 15.32 kilometres to a litre by sipping 5.18 litres of fuel. As per our tests, it can cover a distance of over 600 kilometres on a full tank of 44 litres.

