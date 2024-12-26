    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Curvv Petrol Manual: Claimed mileage vs Real-world mileage

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 26 December 2024,08:41 AM IST

            The Tata Curvv coupe SUV is not only offered as an electric vehicle but also with two ICE options. It can be had with two petrol engine along with the choice of a 1.5-litre diesel mill.

            Tata Curvv Right Side View

            We test the new 1.2-litre ‘Hyperion’ TGDi petrol engine for its mileage in real-world conditions. The one that we tested is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and puts out 123bhp and 225Nm of peak torque.

            The Curvv Petrol Manual weighs 1,400kilos and on a 80.6km city loop, the SUV gulped 7.63 litres of fuel resulting in a real-world mileage of 10.56kmpl. Meanwhile, the indicated fuel economy on the cluster was between 8 to 10kmpl.

            Tata Curvv Left Rear Three Quarter

            On the highway run of 78.9km, the Curvv Petrol returned 15.32 kilometres to a litre by sipping 5.18 litres of fuel. As per our tests, it can cover a distance of over 600 kilometres on a full tank of 44 litres.

            Tata Curvv
            TataCurvv ₹ 9.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG Cyberster specifications revealed; to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            MG Cyberster specifications revealed; to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Jay Shah12/26/2024 09:06:42

            Ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo launch, the specifications of MG Cyberster have been revealed.

            Tata Curvv Petrol Manual: Claimed mileage vs Real-world mileage

            Tata Curvv Petrol Manual: Claimed mileage vs Real-world mileage

            By Jay Shah12/26/2024 08:41:49

            We test the real-world mileage of Tata Curvv Petrol Manual

            New-generation Maruti Dzire CNG spotted at dealership

            New-generation Maruti Dzire CNG spotted at dealership

            By Desirazu Venkat12/24/2024 20:15:15

            The Maruti Dzire CNG is available in the VXi and ZXi variants

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            Maruti achieves new production milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/23/2024 19:10:11

            The two millionth car was an Ertiga produced in Manesar

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India launch on 9 January

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV India launch on 9 January

            By Jay Shah12/23/2024 14:03:51

            Mercedes-Benz India will launch the EQS 450 SUV in India on 9 January, 2025.

            2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

            2025 Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) contenders announced

            By Jay Shah12/22/2024 09:47:42

            The contender list of the 2025 Indian Car Of The Year has now been announced.

            Citroen announces year-end discounts for 3 models

            Citroen announces year-end discounts for 3 models

            By Jay Shah12/22/2024 09:18:11

            Citroen C3, Aircross, and Basalt get year-end discount offers.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Mifa 9

            MG Mifa 9

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze

            Honda Amaze

            ₹ 8.04 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Be 6

            Mahindra Be 6

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars