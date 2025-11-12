Tata Curvv Lineup Gains Premium Rear-Seat Features, Priced From ₹14.55 Lakh

Tata Motors has rolled out an enhancement for its Curvv range. Both the ICE and EV versions now come with upgraded comfort-centric amenities. The ICE Curvv now begins at Rs. 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Curvv EV starts from Rs. 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Inside, the enhancements are focused on rear-seat comfort which includes cooled seats, rear sun shades, integrated cup holders in the armrest, and new lighter tone Benecke-Kaliko leatherette upholstery in Lalitpur Grey. The dashboard also receives a White Carbon Fibre finish for added style.

For cooling comfort, the update introduces dual-zone climate control, and in the EV version only, a rear-passenger foot rest and winged headrest deliver an even more upscale rear-seat experience.

Underlining Tata’s multi-powertrain strategy, the updated Curvv sits on the ATLAS architecture for ICE & the acti.ev platform for EV versions, offering petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains. And alongside the new additions, the safety credentials remain unchanged as the Curvv continues to carry its five star Bharat NCAP rating

Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv | Curvv EV | Tata Curvv EV