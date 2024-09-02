Tata Curvv launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv SUV at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can be had broadly in Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished variants across three engine options.

All ex-showroom prices are applicable for bookings made before 31 October, 2024. The Curvv is available in 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines. All powertrains are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

The feature highlights of Tata Curvv include panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reclining rear seats, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, climate control, electronic parking brake, and level 2 ADAS.

The Tata Curvv goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Citroen Basalt, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Skoda Kushaq.

