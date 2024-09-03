    Recently Viewed
            Tata Curvv launched in India: All you need to know!

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 03 September 2024,15:49 PM IST

            Introduction

            Tata’s biggest launch of the year has taken place! Yes, we are talking about the Curvv coupe SUV. The car was showcased during the launch of its EV sibling and today we are going to revisit all the details of the car. But more importantly, we will also be listing all the prices so do stick around for that!

            Quick recap

            The Tata Curvv was showcased in concept form two years ago and gave us a first look at Tata’s interpretation of a new approach to the mid-size SUV segment. It has the same proportions as cars like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos but offers the coupe SUV body style that had previously been the forte of luxury manufacturers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. In terms of body style, the only major rival is the Citroen Basalt but it fits in a lower segment.

            Tata Curvv Right Front Three Quarter

            Variant details

            The Tata Curvv is available in eight variants – Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A. In this, the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine is available all the way to the Accomplished S trim level, while the new GDi turbo-petrol is available from the Creative S variant onwards. A diesel unit is available across almost the entire range sans the entry-level Smart and mid-spec Creative variants. All versions of the car get a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT.

            Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter

            Base vs top

            Let’s look at both ends of the scale to understand what Tata has in its massive variant matrix for the Curvv. At the bottom end, in the Smart variant, you get features like drive modes, LED headlamps and DRLs, 16-inch steel wheels, reverse parking sensors, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, and steering-mounted audio controls.

            On the other end of the scale is the Accomplished+ A, which has features like a 360-degree camera, dual digital displays, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, power driver’s seat, leatherette upholstery, auto-dimming iRVM, 60:40 split folding rear seats, and a powered tailgate.

            On paper, this may seem like a massive jump, both in terms of features and price but this is Tata we are talking about. Its process has always been to have a massive number of variants with each one making minor jumps in terms of features, ensuring that there is a selectable configuration for anyone looking at the Tata Curvv.But unlike some of its segment rivals where you have the choice of a top-spec version without ADAS, here at Tata if you want the complete Curvv party then you have to spend top money for all the good stuff.

            Tata Curvv Gear Selector Dial

            Powertrain options

            The Curvv ICE will be offered in three engine options. First up is the brand new 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol. It produces 123bhp and 225Nm of torque. Next up is the 1.2-litre Revotron turbo, while the third one is the 1.5-litre diesel. The former has an output of 118bhp and 170Nm, while the diesel is rated at 116bhp and 260Nm. All three engines will be available with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Notably, this is the first time a diesel engine is available with a DCT auto in this segment.

            Launched in India

            Tata has launched the Curvv coupe SUV in India with a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh. The petrol range goes all the way to Rs. 14.69 lakh, and as for the diesel Curvv, prices range from Rs. 11.49 lakh to 17.69 lakh. Tata has not revealed when the car will be in showrooms or the delivery dates, but here are two important numbers. The first is that the aforementioned prices will be valid only till 31 October 2024 and the second is that we will be driving the car in the middle of September.

            All Popular Cars