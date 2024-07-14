Tata Curvv India launch on 7 August

Tata Motors has announced that the Curvv coupe SUV range will be launched on 7 August. It is expected to be launched in ICE and EV versions, however, it remains to be seen if the prices will be announced on the same day.

The Curvv was first showcased as an electric concept in 2022. It was later also displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 and Bharat Mobility Expo with ICE engines. The Curvv sports a coupe body style with connected full-width LED DRLs, split headlamps, and connected tail lamps with chunky side cladding.

The cabin of the Curvv is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, paddle shifters, cooled front seats, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and an ADAS suite.

While the ICE Curvv could get 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, the electric powertrain is not yet known.

