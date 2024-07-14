    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Curvv India launch on 7 August

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 14 July 2024,12:35 PM IST

            Tata Motors has announced that the Curvv coupe SUV range will be launched on 7 August. It is expected to be launched in ICE and EV versions, however, it remains to be seen if the prices will be announced on the same day.

            The Curvv was first showcased as an electric concept in 2022. It was later also displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 and Bharat Mobility Expo with ICE engines. The Curvv sports a coupe body style with connected full-width LED DRLs, split headlamps, and connected tail lamps with chunky side cladding.

            Tata Curvv Left Rear Three Quarter

            The cabin of the Curvv is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, paddle shifters, cooled front seats, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel, and an ADAS suite.

            While the ICE Curvv could get 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, the electric powertrain is not yet known.

            Tata Curvv
            TataCurvv ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv | Curvv EV | Tata Curvv EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Curvv India launch on 7 August

            Tata Curvv India launch on 7 August

            By Jay Shah07/14/2024 12:35:00

            Tata Motors will launch Curvv and Curvv EV in India on 7 August, 2024.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift scores three star Euro NCAP safety rating

            Maruti Suzuki Swift scores three star Euro NCAP safety rating

            By Jay Shah07/14/2024 10:26:09

            The European-spec Suzuki Swift scores three-star safety rating.

            1,138 units of Kia EV6 recalled in India

            1,138 units of Kia EV6 recalled in India

            By Jay Shah07/13/2024 11:15:25

            Kia EV6 recalled due to a potential error in the Integrated Charging Control Unit.

            Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition prices announced

            Maruti Brezza Urbano Edition prices announced

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/12/2024 15:04:50

            The Brezza Urbano Edition is offered only in the LXi and VXi variants.

            Updated BYD Atto 3 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 24 lakh

            Updated BYD Atto 3 launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 24 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat07/11/2024 19:48:36

            The update comes in the form of new trim level and updated feature list

            Hyundai introduces Exter Knight Edition in India; prices revealed

            Hyundai introduces Exter Knight Edition in India; prices revealed

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/10/2024 15:54:53

            The new offering celebrates one year of the Exter in the market.

            Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range prices cut by Rs. 2.2 lakh

            Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range prices cut by Rs. 2.2 lakh

            By Jay Shah07/10/2024 11:36:20

            The XUV700 AX7 range received a price cut of up to Rs. 2.2 lakh.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Cooper S

            MINI Cooper S

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Tata Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV

            ₹ 16.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 66.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars