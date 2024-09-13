    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Curvv ICE deliveries begin

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Friday 13 September 2024,14:30 PM IST

            Tata Motors launched the ICE version of the Curvv coupe SUV in the country on 2 September, with prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory price is applicable for bookings made up to 31 October, 2024.

            Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter

            After opening bookings of the new Curvv earlier this month, Tata Motors has now commenced deliveries of this Citroen Basalt-rival across the country. We will be driving the Curvv soon and our review will be live on the website in the coming days.

            Under the hood, the 2024 Tata Curvv is available with three engine options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine. These motors send power to the wheels via six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT (DCA in Tata speak) gearboxes. Notably, the diesel-DCT combination is a first-of-its-kind offering in the country.

            Tata Curvv Gear Selector Dial

            Design highlights of the Curvv coupe SUV include split LED headlamps, LED light bars at the front and rear, new alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and a sloping roofline. Inside, it boasts ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

            Tata Curvv
            TataCurvv ₹ 9.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Kia Carnival pre-bookings to open on 16 September; features revealed

            New Kia Carnival pre-bookings to open on 16 September; features revealed

            By Jay Shah09/13/2024 16:34:34

            The pre-bookings of new Kia Carnival will open on 16 September for Rs. 2 lakh.

            Nissan Magnite facelift India launch on 4 October

            Nissan Magnite facelift India launch on 4 October

            By Jay Shah09/13/2024 16:11:58

            The Nissan Magnite facelift prices will be announced on 4 October.

            Tata Curvv ICE deliveries begin

            Tata Curvv ICE deliveries begin

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/13/2024 13:09:25

            Prices of the new Tata Curvv start at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Fourth-gen Maruti Swift CNG mileage announced

            Fourth-gen Maruti Swift CNG mileage announced

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/12/2024 18:39:22

            Prices start at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.19 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.19 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/12/2024 18:36:59

            The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG has been launched at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom) across three variants.

            BYD e6 facelift christened eMax 7; to be launched in India soon

            BYD e6 facelift christened eMax 7; to be launched in India soon

            By Jay Shah09/11/2024 16:54:27

            The BYD eMax 7 will be launched in India soon.

            MG Windsor EV launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            MG Windsor EV launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/11/2024 13:31:29

            Powered by a 38kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.75 Lakh - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati GranTurismo

            Maserati GranTurismo

            ₹ 2.72 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars