Tata Curvv ICE deliveries begin

Tata Motors launched the ICE version of the Curvv coupe SUV in the country on 2 September, with prices starting at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory price is applicable for bookings made up to 31 October, 2024.

After opening bookings of the new Curvv earlier this month, Tata Motors has now commenced deliveries of this Citroen Basalt-rival across the country. We will be driving the Curvv soon and our review will be live on the website in the coming days.

Under the hood, the 2024 Tata Curvv is available with three engine options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine. These motors send power to the wheels via six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT (DCA in Tata speak) gearboxes. Notably, the diesel-DCT combination is a first-of-its-kind offering in the country.

Design highlights of the Curvv coupe SUV include split LED headlamps, LED light bars at the front and rear, new alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and a sloping roofline. Inside, it boasts ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv