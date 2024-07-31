Tata Curvv features, specifications, and colour details leaked

While we wait for the price announcement of the Tata Curvv and Curvv EV on 7 August, the engine details, features, and colour details have leaked.

The Curvv and Curvv EV as seen in the official images will sport a sloping roofline, 18-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED DRLs and tail lamps. Furthermore, we can now confirm that the Curvv will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and a touch-based aircon panel, and an electronic parking brake along with ADAS features.

The Curvv will come powered with 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre TGDi petrol engine, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All powertrains will be paired with six-speed manual and DCT units. Meanwhile, the Curvv EV could be offered in medium and long-range versions with battery packs of up to 55kWh. It will boast a claimed driving range of 600km.

The petrol/diesel-powered Curvv will be offered in Daytona Grey, Cosmic Gold, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, and Opera Blue exterior colours. All colours will be available with a black roof and a black edition is also on the cards.

Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv | Curvv EV | Tata Curvv EV