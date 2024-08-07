    Recently Viewed
            Tata Curvv EV launched at Rs. 17.49 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 07 August 2024,19:12 PM IST

            Tata Motors has finally launched the much anticipated Curvv EV at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 17.49 lakh. The all-electric coupe SUV can be broadly had in three variants, namely, Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered, across two battery pack options – 45kWh and 55kWh units.

            In terms of design, the Curvv EV gets a coupe silhouette with a slopping roofline, squared wheel arches, gloss black cladding all around, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Up front, the fascia gets a blanked-off grille with a motorised charging port, full-width light bar that also doubles up as a charging indicator, and split LED headlamps.

            As for the features, the Tata Curvv EV comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, touch-based HVAC panel, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, and six airbags. Also on offer are features such as ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, and a panoramic sunroof.

            Tata Curvv EV Left Rear Three Quarter

            The Tata Curvv EV can be had with two battery pack options with a maximum driving range of 585km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the smaller 45kWh unit offers a driving range of 502km on a full charge. As for the charging speed, one can juice up the Curvv EV in just 15 minutes to deliver a range of 150km.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Curvv EV

            Tata Curvv EV variantIntroductory ex-showroom price
            Curvv.ev 45 CreativeRs. 17.49 lakh
            Curvv.ev 45 AccomplishedRs. 18.49 lakh
            Curvv.ev 45 Accomplished +S Rs. 19.29 lakh
            Curvv.ev 55 AccomplishedRs. 19.25 lakh
            Curvv.ev 55 Accomplished +SRs. 19.99 lakh
            Curvv.ev 55 Empowered+Rs. 21.25 lakh
            Curvv.ev 55 Empowered+ARs. 21.99 lakh
            Tata Curvv EV
            TataCurvv EV ₹ 17.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Curvv EV | Tata Curvv EV

