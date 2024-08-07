Tata Curvv EV launched at Rs. 17.49 lakh

Tata Motors has finally launched the much anticipated Curvv EV at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 17.49 lakh. The all-electric coupe SUV can be broadly had in three variants, namely, Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered, across two battery pack options – 45kWh and 55kWh units.

In terms of design, the Curvv EV gets a coupe silhouette with a slopping roofline, squared wheel arches, gloss black cladding all around, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Up front, the fascia gets a blanked-off grille with a motorised charging port, full-width light bar that also doubles up as a charging indicator, and split LED headlamps.

As for the features, the Tata Curvv EV comes loaded with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, touch-based HVAC panel, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, and six airbags. Also on offer are features such as ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Tata Curvv EV can be had with two battery pack options with a maximum driving range of 585km on a single charge. Meanwhile, the smaller 45kWh unit offers a driving range of 502km on a full charge. As for the charging speed, one can juice up the Curvv EV in just 15 minutes to deliver a range of 150km.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV variant Introductory ex-showroom price Curvv.ev 45 Creative Rs. 17.49 lakh Curvv.ev 45 Accomplished Rs. 18.49 lakh Curvv.ev 45 Accomplished +S Rs. 19.29 lakh Curvv.ev 55 Accomplished Rs. 19.25 lakh Curvv.ev 55 Accomplished +S Rs. 19.99 lakh Curvv.ev 55 Empowered+ Rs. 21.25 lakh Curvv.ev 55 Empowered+A Rs. 21.99 lakh

Tata | Curvv EV | Tata Curvv EV