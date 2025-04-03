Tata Curvv Dark Edition Reaches Dealerships: Gets Rear Window Blinds!

Tata Motors has been working on a Dark Edition of the Curvv coupe-SUV. The special edition was recently spotted at a dealership ahead of its imminent launch.

As seen in the photos, the Curvv Dark Edition gets a new all-black colourway, with the same black theme being carried over to the cabin. ‘#Dark’ badges are seen on the front fenders, with the cabin getting glossy black inserts. Key features of the coupe-SUV include a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch controls for AC functions, four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, engine start-stop button, drive modes, EPB, auto-dimming IRVM, ADAS suite, coloured driver’s display, and rear AC vents. The special edition of the Curvv is also seen getting rear window blinds, something that the standard versions do not offer.

With respect to the powertrain options, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition will get 1.2-litre Hyperion petrol and 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel motors, paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. A six-speed manual transmission system may also be offered. The Curvv Dark Edition is likely to be available only in the top-spec Accomplished variant.

