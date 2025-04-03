    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition Reaches Dealerships: Gets Rear Window Blinds!

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Thursday 03 April 2025,13:27 PM IST

            Tata Motors has been working on a Dark Edition of the Curvv coupe-SUV. The special edition was recently spotted at a dealership ahead of its imminent launch.

            As seen in the photos, the Curvv Dark Edition gets a new all-black colourway, with the same black theme being carried over to the cabin. ‘#Dark’ badges are seen on the front fenders, with the cabin getting glossy black inserts. Key features of the coupe-SUV include a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch controls for AC functions, four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, engine start-stop button, drive modes, EPB, auto-dimming IRVM, ADAS suite, coloured driver’s display, and rear AC vents. The special edition of the Curvv is also seen getting rear window blinds, something that the standard versions do not offer.

            Tata Curvv Left Front Three Quarter

            With respect to the powertrain options, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition will get 1.2-litre Hyperion petrol and 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel motors, paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. A six-speed manual transmission system may also be offered. The Curvv Dark Edition is likely to be available only in the top-spec Accomplished variant.

            Tata Curvv
            TataCurvv ₹ 10.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv | Curvv Dark Edition | Tata Curvv Dark | Tata Curvv Dark Edition

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Sierra EV dashboard design leaked

            Tata Sierra EV dashboard design leaked

            By Jay Shah04/04/2025 14:18:35

            First design sketches of the interior of Tata SIerra EV.

            Kia Carens EV Spotted Charging: Reveals ADAS Sensors

            Kia Carens EV Spotted Charging: Reveals ADAS Sensors

            By Dwij Bhandut04/04/2025 12:29:09

            Kia Carens EV may share the same platform as the Hyundai Creta EV.

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition Reaches Dealerships: Gets Rear Window Blinds!

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition Reaches Dealerships: Gets Rear Window Blinds!

            By Dwij Bhandut04/03/2025 13:27:33

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition may arrive in the top-spec Accomplished variant.

            Hyundai Alcazar Mid-spec Variants Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

            Hyundai Alcazar Mid-spec Variants Get Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

            By Jay Shah04/02/2025 16:52:19

            Hyundai Alcazar gets wireless connectivity

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed: Level 2 ADAS, 9 Airbags among Others

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Safety Features Revealed: Level 2 ADAS, 9 Airbags among Others

            By Dwij Bhandut04/02/2025 13:58:37

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launches in India on 14 April.

            Nissan India Clocks 99,000 Unit Sales for FY24-25, Highest since FY17-18

            Nissan India Clocks 99,000 Unit Sales for FY24-25, Highest since FY17-18

            By Dwij Bhandut04/01/2025 19:13:47

            Nissan Magnite, the carmaker's bestseller, is manufactured at Renault-Nissan JV plant located in Chennai, TN.

            Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Assembly Plant Inaugurated in Vietnam

            Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Assembly Plant Inaugurated in Vietnam

            By Dwij Bhandut04/01/2025 11:31:35

            Both the Slavia and the Kushaq will be assembled in the Vietnam plant, with CKD kits sourced from India.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 10.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 - 7.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            Skoda Kushaq facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars