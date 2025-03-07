    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 07 March 2025,17:00 PM IST

            With reports of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition in the works back in January, fresh details have surfaced on the internet, ahead of its launch expected to take place in the coming weeks.

            Fresh leaks suggest that the special edition of the Curvv will get both the Hyperion T-GDi turbo-petrol and Kryojet diesel engine options, with DCA transmission available across both powertrains. A six-speed manual gearbox is also expected to accrue. The Curvv Dark Edition will only be available in the top-spec Accomplished variant.

            Tata Curvv Rear View

            Photos of the leaked Curvv Dark Edition hint at a new, exclusive black colourway. The LED light bar, LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plate, and glossy black body cladding are some visible elements.

            Tata Curvv
            TataCurvv ₹ 10.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

            Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

            By Dwij Bhandut03/07/2025 15:12:59

            Positioned as a top-spec version, to get exclusive black colourway

            Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched at Rs. 37.90 lakh

            Toyota Hilux Black Edition launched at Rs. 37.90 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/07/2025 12:21:07

            Toyota Hilux now offered with a special Black Edition.

            Honda Reaches Milestone: Over 50,000 ADAS-enabled Units Sold

            Honda Reaches Milestone: Over 50,000 ADAS-enabled Units Sold

            By Dwij Bhandut03/06/2025 12:42:28

            The ADAS tech for Honda, called Honda Sensing, was introduced in May 2022.

            MY2025 Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh

            MY2025 Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah03/06/2025 10:36:18

            Skoda Kushaq gets new features for 2025.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI India Launch Confirmed

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI India Launch Confirmed

            By Dwij Bhandut03/05/2025 18:08:53

            To arrive in India via CBU route

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 gets manual transmission

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 gets manual transmission

            By Jay Shah03/05/2025 14:12:52

            Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 variant now offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

            Volvo XC90 Facelift: Launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore

            Volvo XC90 Facelift: Launched in India at Rs. 1.02 crore

            By Jay Shah03/04/2025 22:54:53

            New Volvo XC90 launched with a price tag of Rs. 1.02 crore

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 48.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            Audi RS Q8 Performance

            ₹ 2.49 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 9.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars