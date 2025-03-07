Tata Curvv Dark Edition: Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

With reports of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition in the works back in January, fresh details have surfaced on the internet, ahead of its launch expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Fresh leaks suggest that the special edition of the Curvv will get both the Hyperion T-GDi turbo-petrol and Kryojet diesel engine options, with DCA transmission available across both powertrains. A six-speed manual gearbox is also expected to accrue. The Curvv Dark Edition will only be available in the top-spec Accomplished variant.

Photos of the leaked Curvv Dark Edition hint at a new, exclusive black colourway. The LED light bar, LED tail lights, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver skid plate, and glossy black body cladding are some visible elements.

Tata | Curvv | Tata Curvv